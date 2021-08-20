Religious tourism will create jobs: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country needs to strengthen religious tourism as this would provide new employment opportunities and ensure that the future generations will remain connected with India's traditions and heritage.

Speaking at the inaugural event of various projects in Somnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am fortunate that as the Chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust, I got the opportunity to serve this holy place.

Today, we all are witnessing the rejuvenation of this holy pilgrimage."

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Parvati Temple, besides inaugurating Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath virtually.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the event virtually and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated from Somnath. "The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple," Amit Shah said. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Somnath Promenade has been developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme at a cost of over Rs 47 crore.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath, also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple, has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore.

The temple was built by Indore' queen Ahilyabai after she found that the old temple was in ruins. The old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity, officials have said.

On the occasion, Modi also said that India, which was at 65th position in 2013 in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, jumped to 34th position in 2019.

The PM said it was Indian people's spiritual bent of mind that kept the country united for centuries, and called for the need to develop the "spiritual tourism" sector for the progress of different regions and creation of new job opportunities for the local residents.

He remembered the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in building the present Somnath temple. He also paid tributes to India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and freedom fighter from Gujarat KM Munshi, who played a key role in the construction of the temple.

"We are now planning to connect Somnath with other tourist spots and cities of the state, so that people who visit one place are encouraged to visit other places too," the PM said, adding that the Centre has identified 19 iconic tourist destinations across the country for further development.