Remembering India’s 1st CDS: Nation pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat on birth anniversar

New Delhi: The nation and Armed forces paid heartfelt tributes to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on the 67th birth anniversary and also remembered his unwavering service in strengthening the country's defence capabilties.

March 16, 2025 marked the 67th birth anniversary of the courageous and visionary leader, who was born in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand in 1958 and went to become first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces. He was appointed as country's first CDS on January 1, 2020.

The Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the body that fosters co-ordination between various branches of Indian Armed Forces took to X to pay tributes to India’s first CDS.

“On this day, General Anil Chauhan & All Ranks of Indian Armed Forces remember and pay tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat - a visionary leader, a fearless soldier and a strategic thinker who dedicated his life to strengthening India’s defence capabilities,” the HQ-IDS wrote in a post on X.

“A man of unwavering resolve, foresight and exemplary leadership, Gen Rawat's indomitable spirit and commitment to the nation will continue to inspire generations of warriors. His legacy lives on in the hearts of every soldier and citizen,” it further said.

General Rawat’s tenure as CDS marked several key reforms in the Indian military. His leadership saw the introduction of the ‘Agneepath’ scheme, the largest human resources reform in the armed forces post-independence, turning a vision into reality.

General Rawat's efforts in enhancing civil-military relations and implementing significant transformations in the military structure will remain part of his enduring legacy.

General Anil Chauhan, the incumbent CDS also paid tributes to Late General Bipin Rawat, remembering him as a visionary leader, a fearless soldier, and a strategic thinker.

"General Bipin Rawat’s indomitable spirit, foresight, and exemplary leadership continue to inspire generations of warriors. His legacy lives on in the hearts of every soldier and citizen of the nation," said General Chauhan.

General Rawat’s four-decade-long career was marked by several significant missions, including successful counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the leadership of surgical strikes against terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As a Major General, he commanded an infantry division along the Line of Control in North Kashmir, where his leadership was highly praised.

General Rawat’s remarkable career also included leading a special operation in Myanmar, where Indian forces targeted terrorist groups.

His leadership style, characterised by calm strategy and resolute execution, played a pivotal role in transforming India’s military strategy.

His military journey began with his commissioning into the 5th Battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978, after graduating from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

General Bipin Rawat was awarded several prestigious honours for his military service, including the PVSM, YSM, AVSM, VSM, and posthumously, the Padma Vibhushan.

His unwavering commitment to national defence, leadership, and strategic vision made him one of India’s most respected military leaders.