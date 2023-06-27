Report Fish Disease App To Get Launched At Krishi Bhawan Tomorrow

With a view to strengthen the farmer-based disease reporting system and for improving the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala will launch the Report Fish Disease(RFD) App here tomorrow at Krishi Bhawan in the presence of Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and senior Officers from DARE, ICAR and NSPADD.



The app has been developed by ICAR-NBFGR under National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), funded under Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampadaYojana by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Benefits:

The RFD app will help the farmers in reporting incidence of diseases in finfish, shrimps, and molluscs on their farms with the field level-officers and fish health experts.This shall help farmers in getting the scientific advice for efficient management of disease.The data regarding the diseases will be stored on temporal & spatial scale and can be used for mapping the disease cases.

The App would support farmers in improving farmer-based reporting, getting scientific advice, and reducing losses due to diseases, thereby increasing farmers’ income. Also, Fish Disease Reporting App shall have a massive impact on fish disease management, promoting early detection, rapid response, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. It will contribute to the sustainability and resilience of aquaculture systems by minimizing the negative impacts of fish diseases on fish population, industry, and ecosystems.