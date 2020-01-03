Republic Day Tableaux Rejection: States Slam Centre

The tableaux proposals of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar and Kerala State governments for the Republic Day parade have been rejected by the Centre, predictably inviting sharp criticism. The rejection would imply that the states in question will not find representation at the annual Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi this year.

The Centre has stated that the proposals did not meet the criteria laid out for tableau in the Republic Day parade. Further the Centre is said to have clarified that not all proposals could be shortlisted. However, the states in question seem less than pleased and ruling party members in at least two of them—West Bengal and Maharashtra saw politics influencing the entire process.

The rejection of the tableaux proposals have drawn sharp responses from these states. In West Bengal minister Madan Mitra said that the Centre's rejection of the Republic Day tableau proposal of the state was a vindictive move. He is said to have commented that the state could also block the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), linking the issue to CAA and NRC.The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra termed it as an insult to the state and its culture.

In Bihar, while the ruling Janata Dal (United) is yet to respond to the rejection of the proposal by the Centre, the RashtriyaJanta Dal (RJD) criticised the union government for insulting the people of Bihar.