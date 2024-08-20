Reservation in IAS will end after the elections in 4 states: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: In the midst of the controversy, the Central Government directed UPSC on Tuesday (August 20) to withdraw the advertising for 'lateral entry'. Sanjay Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party MP, has surrounded the central government on this issue. He has attacked, claiming that the decision to cancel lateral entry is a temporary show-off.

Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, posted on social media site X, "Be careful, end the BJP's politics in the country, or else reservation and the Constitution will end." The decision to cancel lateral entry is a temporary show-off. Reservation in IAS will end after the elections of 4 states."





He stated, "The BJP wants to end reservation in the country." During the whole Lok Sabha election, we made the people of the country aware at every rally and meeting, which is why the BJP halted at 240. Forget 400 seats; if it had received 300 seats, the process of ending India's Constitution would have begun today. Their only aim is to end reservation. Reservation of sweepers was ended by outsourcing. Jobs of security guards were ended by outsourcing them to different places.''



Sanjay Singh alleged, '' The jobs of peons, class three, and class four ended in government offices due to outsourcing. There was one major job in which Dalits, backward people, and tribals participated; reservation was eliminated in that position. IAS will be completed directly by lateral entrance. PM Modi has created 63 IAS through lateral entrance till now."

He stated, "The Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi, and the BJP perpetrated this crime. The BJP has been exposed. 63 IAS officers were recruited without reservation. They have now placed an advertisement through the back door to hire 45 additional such IAS.