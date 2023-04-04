Responses Need To Be Integrated Not Isolated, Says PM Modi

PM Modi at the 5th International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure mentioned the impact of a disaster is not merely local in today's interconnected world . During the conference sponsored by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Modi emphasised the need of cooperating during disasters and stated that disaster in one location might have a tremendous impact on a completely other region. So, he suggested that rather than being 'isolated' all must be 'integrated.'



According to Modi, the CDRI already includes more than 40 nations, and many more are joining. The CDRI, which aims to develop infrastructure robust to climate and catastrophe risks, has established itself as a significant platform. During the UN Climate Action Conference in New York in September 2019, Modi unveiled CDRI, a worldwide alliance of governments, the UN, multilateral development banks, the private sector, academia, etc.

According to Modi, infrastructure is about reach and durability as well as rewards. Infrastructure for social, digital, and transportation was covered by him. Also, he stressed resilience. Any country, he claimed, is susceptible to natural disasters, and the best course of action is to examine prior catastrophes and draw lessons from them.