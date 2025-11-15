Results people's stamp of approval: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the overwhelming mandate for the NDA in Bihar is the people's stamp of approval on its work for development, women's safety, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

In a series of posts on X, Shah said that in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked to pull the state out of the darkness of 'jungle raj'. The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of the total 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark. "A heartfelt salute to the people of 'Bihar Bhumi', the protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy," Shah said.

He said this overwhelming mandate given to the NDA by the people of Bihar is their stamp of approval on the NDA's resolute service towards development, women's safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor in Bihar. "Every single vote cast by the people of Bihar is a symbol of trust in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who threaten India's security and resources, and against those who support them.

The public has given a strong answer to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said. The home minister said the people of Bihar have indicated the mood of the entire country that purification of the voter list is essential and there is no room for politics against it.