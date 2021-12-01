Resumption of international flights from Dec 15 put on hold

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the Covid variant Omicron.

Aviation regulator DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest move also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 asked the officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions amid concerns over Omicron.

In a circular on Wednesday, the DGCA said that in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.

On November 28, a day after the Prime Minister's directions regarding the easing of international travel curbs, the government had said the decision to resume the services will be reviewed.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far, the authorities have put in place stricter norms for international passengers.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner. As of November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.