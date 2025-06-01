Live
Reveal truth to country: Cong
New Delhi: The Congress asked the government on Saturday to truthfully tell the country what losses were suffered during the four-day conflict with Pakistan after Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan acknowledged aircraft loss in the hostilities.
Gen Chauhan, however, dismissed as "absolutely incorrect" Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian jets. Latching on to the comment by the chief of defence staff (CDS), Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy said the country wanted to know whether any aircraft were downed during the conflict, especially in the wake of the CDS' "admission".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on July 29, 1999, the Vajpayee government set up the Kargil Review Committee under the chairmanship of "India's strategic affairs guru K Subrahmanyam, whose son is now our external affairs minister".
This was just three days after the Kargil war ended, he said. "The committee submitted its detailed report five months later. The report titled 'From Surprise to Reckoning' was then laid on the Table of both Houses of Parliament on February 23, 2000, after the necessary redactions.