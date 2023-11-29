Live
Just In
Review plea filed in SC by Manish Sisodia against denial of bail
New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court against denial of bail to him in the liquor policy scam case.
As per the details available on the website of the apex court, the review petition under Article 137 of the Constitution has been filed through advocate Vivek Jain.
On October 30, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti had denied bail to the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges.
Delivering the verdict, it had said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.
However, the top court had directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeds slowly in next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.
The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.
Ordinarily, review petitions are tested on very narrow grounds like mistakes of law, error apparent on face of record, etc., and are often dismissed in chambers and are rarely given open court hearings.