Revised Bills must be reviewed: Kaur

New Delhi: Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday demanded that the three revised criminal Bills must be reviewed and checks and balances be introduced to ensure they are not misused.

She also demanded a revision of the clause allowing only the family to move a mercy petition of a convict, stating the new Bills if passed would further violate the human rights of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case.

Participating in the debate on the three revised criminal Bills in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur, who is the Bathinda Member of Parliament, said: “We should take care not to become an authoritarian state like China and should ensure human lives and values as enshrined in the Constitution are given due respect.”