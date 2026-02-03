Revised IBC Bill in 2nd half of budget session: FM

New Delhi: The Union government is likely to bring in the revised Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill when Parliament re-assembles for budget session after recess, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, signalling progress on the long-pending overhaul of India’s insolvency framework.

“The select committee has submitted its report, and it is expected to be taken up in Parliament in the latter half of the current session after the House reconvenes following the recess,” Sitharaman told the media during a post-budget briefing.

The remarks indicate that the government is preparing to move ahead with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after factoring in the recommendations of the parliamentary panel.