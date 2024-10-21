Live
Just In
RI caught while taking bribe
Jajpur: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Saturday caught a Revenue Inspector red-handed in Jajpur district for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.The accused has been identified as Susanta Kumar Swain, RI of Balarampur Circle under Dharmasala tehsil in the district.
Swain was apprehended byOdisha Vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant of Dalagaon village to submit a verification report in his favour in a land mutation case for issuance of ROR (land patta).The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized by the Vigilance officials.
A case has been registered under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, at Cuttack Vigilance PS. Investigation is in progress against the accused.