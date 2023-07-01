Rich education system carrier of nation’s prosperity: PM Modi

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modion Friday said Delhi University has played a major role in creating a strong generation of talented youngsters, and that India's rich education system is the carrier of the nation's prosperity.

Addressing the gathering during Valedictory Ceremony of Centenary Celebrations of the University of Delhi, PM Modi said the contributions of the personalities which have emerged out of the University give a glimpse of the life of Delhi University. Earlier, PM Modi took a metro ride to reach the University. He also interacted with the students during the journey.

Upon arriving, the Prime Minister took a walk-through of the exhibition - 'Journey of 100 Years of the University'. He was the chief guest of the Valedictory Ceremony of Centenary Celebrations here. PM Modi pointed out that there were only three colleges under Delhi University when it began but today there are more than 90 colleges under it. He also underlined that India which was once considered a fragile economy and has now become one of the top 5 economies in the world.

Noting that the number of women studying at DU is more than men, the Prime Minister pointed out that the gender ratio has significantly improved in the country. The PM said, "If during these hundred years, DU has kept its emotions alive, it has kept its values vibrant too".

Underscoring the importance of knowledge, the PM noted that when India had vibrant universities like Nalanda and Takshila, it was at the peak of prosperity. "India's rich education system is the carrier of India's prosperity," he said, underlining the high Indian share in the global GDP of that time. Continuous attacks during the period of slavery destroyed these institutions leading to obstruction of the intellectual flow of India and bringing the growth to standstill, he added. He said after Independence, universities played a crucial role in giving concrete shape to the emotional swell of post-independence India by creating a strong generation of talented youngsters. Delhi University too played a major part in that, he said.