RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation

Patna : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties MLAs staged a protest outside the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, demanding the implementation of 65 per cent reservation based on the caste-based survey conducted by the former Grand Alliance government.

RJD MLAs wore green T-shirts with slogans advocating for the enhanced reservation and demanded its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to shield it from judicial review.

The protest began before the House proceedings, with RJD and Left legislators chanting slogans like “Arakshan Chor NDA government” while pressing their demands.

During the tenure of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) government, a caste-based survey recommended increasing reservations in jobs and education from 49 per cent to 65 per cent, including an additional 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections among upper castes. However, the enhanced reservation has not been added to the Ninth Schedule.

Opposition leaders argue that without this safeguard, the reservation policy remains vulnerable to legal challenges. They have accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of stalling the process despite having the power to advance it.

Mukesh Roshan, RJD MLA from the Mahua constituency, criticised the NDA government for using the judiciary as an excuse to avoid implementing the increased reservation.

"The Grand Alliance government conducted the caste-based survey and raised the reservation to 65 per cent, but the NDA government is now hiding behind court decisions. This is a double-engine government -- they have the power to implement the reservation and place it under the Ninth Schedule to protect it from judicial scrutiny," Roshan said.

Fateh Bahadur, another RJD MLA, also insisted that reservations should align with Bihar's demographic realities.

"According to the caste-based survey, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward castes, minorities, and extremely backward castes make up 90 per cent of Bihar's population. Reservation policies must reflect this composition," Singh told IANS.

In response, the NDA government has defended its position, claiming it is working on reservation reforms and will address the matter in the Assembly.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, caste-based reservation has become a major political flashpoint. The RJD is using the issue to consolidate support among backward classes and challenge Nitish Kumar's voter base.