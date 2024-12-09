RLD set to launch youth outreach plan next month

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal is set to launch an internship programme for young-sters hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in January next year as part of its youth outreach efforts. The Sarathi Internship Programme will provide those in the age group of 21 to 30 years an opportunity to work with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, party MPs and MLAs across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

RLD's national general secretary Trilok Tyagi told PTI, "The aim of this pro-gramme is that youth should get an opportunity to see the working of the MPs and MLAs of their respective areas. It will be a learning experience for the youngsters, who join the internship programme of the party. Apart from this, they will be doing social service." "Through the internship, some youngsters will also manage to get some jobs. After gaining from here, some of the youngsters may become officers and public representatives, and move ahead in life. Doors of the future will open for them from here," Tyagi said.

Elaborating about the programme, RLD spokesperson Ankur Saxena said, "Sarathi Internship Programme is a three-month-long programme, which will commence in January 2025 and conclude in March 2025. It will provide an opportunity to the youngsters to work with the RLD president as well as MLAs and MPs across the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Through this programme, the youngsters will learn the legislative and execu-tive process, political campaigning, including social media, public policy and research during the duration of the internship," Saxena said. The interns will get an opportunity to work in offices across Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur and also do fieldwork around RLD assembly constituencies. Throwing light on the eligibility aspect of the prospective interns, Saxena said that "priority" will be given to "graduates in social sciences, arts, development studies and law.

He added that "good research and writing skills, including computer skills" are also an eligibility criterion for the candidates. Saxena claimed that a number of youngsters he met recently in Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Hardoi and state capital Lucknow, have evinced interest in the Sarathi Internship Programme.