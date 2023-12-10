Royal Scion objects Installation of Rajendra Swamiji's Statue

Mysuru : The royal family scion Pramodadevi Wodeyar, has objected to the installation of a statue of Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House circle in the city by JSS Math . The statue was installed overnight in the circle , sparking controversy.

Wodeyar issued a press release expressing her disapproval, stating that installing the statue late at night "using a crane is very unfortunate." She questioned the ethics of such actions by a mature organization. like JSS math. Responding to public concerns surrounding the proposed statue, Wodeyar revealed that she had previously submitted a request for a review of the matter. However, the installation proceeded without addressing these concerns.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday Arasu mandali secretary Amaranatha Raje Urs expressed outrage and disappointment. He said they perceive the installation as an insult to Rajendra Swamiji and the organization itself. He stated that the statue's placement near the Gun House, close to the Mysore Palace, is disrespectful. He further criticized the lack of transparency and clear documentation regarding the installation.

He said it was requested to install erstwhile royal scion Srikantha Datta Wodeyar in the same location. It it not possible alternatively, suggested a statue of Chamundeshwari, a revered deity of Mysuru. Amarnath Raje Aras warned of potential protests if the situation remains unresolved. He also highlighted that the Supreme Court's order on the matter was not followed, raising legal concerns.

He said JSS math has developed a lot by royal patronage and not vice versa. He said they will comply with any court order regarding the statue's placement. The controversy surrounding the Rajendra Swamiji statue has ignited a debate in Mysore, raising questions about historical representation, public consultation, and transparency in decision-making.