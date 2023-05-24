  • Menu
RPF rescues 36 minors from trains, rly stations in NE
Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rescued 42 people, including 36 minors, in a week from trains and railway stations, and also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the RPF, during the checking and drives conducted between May 16-22 at different trains and railway stations, rescued 42 people.

Later, they were handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

The drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.

Of the 36 minors, there were three runaway minor girls and a minor boy.

The RPF remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, the CPRO said.

