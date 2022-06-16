Rs 15 crore for repairing roads for PM Modi visit

Mysuru: The city is being decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'sarrival in Mysuru for International Yoga Day on June 21.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, district minister S T Somashekar said that repair of footpaths and asphalting of roads were being taken up at a cost of Rs 15 crore. About 15 roads and footpaths are being repaired.

Somashekar also informed the media that the Prime Minister would be interacting with the beneficiaries of the central-sponsored schemes on June 21.

"The number of people will be decided by the Centre. Around 60,000will be able to witness the interaction. As per the Centre's advice,people to share the stage with the Prime Minister will bedecided shortly. Modi has been requested to visit Suttur Mutt and Chamundi Hills during his stay here."