Rs 20L reward for info on Pahalgam attack terrorists

Srinagar: The J&K Police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Pakistani nationals and local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

A police statement said, “Anantnag Police announces a reward of Rs 20 lakhs on information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa, who were involved in the attack on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam on 22nd April.”

Terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22. Three operations are presently going on in the union territory, in addition to the massive anti-terrorist operation in the Pahalgam area to trace and hunt down terrorists responsible for the Baisaran meadow massacre. The Baisaran meadow operation is tech-assisted using drones, helicopters, electronic equipment and sniffer dogs. The security forces have been given clear orders to hunt down the killers who killed 26 civilians. A soldier was killed in an ongoing encounter with the terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.