Rs 32.93L awarded as compensation to kin of youth killed in road crash

A Delhi Motor Accident Claim Tribunal has awarded Rs 32.93 lakh compensation to the family of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a road accident in 2023. Presiding officer Shelly Arora was hearing the petition filed by the family of victim, Krishan Gopal who was hit by a speeding truck while he was riding his two-wheeler near Sarita Vihar metro station.

In an order dated October 30, the tribunal said, “It is thus held that the accident happened due to rash and negligent driving of the driver of the offending vehicle (truck).”

It said that it was proved that no negligence could be attributed to the deceased in exercising due diligence for averting the accident.

Krishan Gopal lost his life after his scooty was hit by a truck from behind on August 21, 2023. The tribunal awarded Rs 32.93 lakh to compensation under various heads to the deceased’s family. Noting that the speeding truck was insured by The New India Assurance Co Ltd at the time of accident, it directed the insurer to deposit the amount.