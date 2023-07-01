Rs 478 crore mega drinking water project in Erasama soon

Jagatsinghpur: 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Jagatsinghpur on Thursday and declared a slew of projects to be launched in the district. He interacted with Mission Shakti members and received grievances from people.

Pandian first went to Siali seashore in Erasama block. He announced that a saline embankment would be constructed to protect the region from sea erosion. The region would be developed to boost eco-tourism, he said.

He also declared a mega water supply project worth Rs 478 crore in Erasama block to solve the water scarcity problem in three Assembly constituencies.

The 5T Secretary visited Paradip and interacted with Mission Shakti and Self-Help Group members. He also visited Paradip government ITI and inspected its infrastructure.

During his visit to Kujanga block, Pandian stepped into Fatehpur Terracotta producer’s group and interacted with their members.

He also offered prayers at Kunjabihari temple in Gadakujanga and held discussions with temple management and servitors on developmental works. A public grievance meeting was held in B B High School playground in Kujanga.

Pandian then went to Jagatsinghpur and interacted with SHG, Bank Mitra and CRP members.

At SVM College, Pandian announced that 70 colleges of Jagatsinghpur district will be added to 5T transformation project very soon.