Tips for pregnancy care during summer

Pregnancy in summer with scorching heat is really draining. However, summertime is full with enjoyable activities like swimming and outdoor pursuits but for pregnant women it can be a heightened concern. In order to be cool, comfortable, safe throughout the warmer months, pregnant women should take proactive measures to protect themselves from the intense sun and soaring temperatures. Here are some suggestions for making the most of both your pregnancy and the summer.

Hydration

The stereotype of sweltering pregnant woman wading through summer is true because pregnancy can raise body temperature so take water bottles with you to work or wherever you go because staying hydrated requires drinking 10-12 glasses of water each day. Drinking lots of coconut water and freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices, such as those of carrot, cucumbers and beetroots, is the best method to stay hydrated.

Avoid soda and limit caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea to prevent dehydration. Proper hydration can be monitored with urine colour-pale yellow or clear urine is good indicator of good hydration.

Outfit

Garments made of loose cotton and linen are reassuring as they offer adequate ventilation. Light coloured clothing is calming and comfy. Neck scarves are fashionable accessories that also serve as heat protection. Heat and humidity can lead to swelling, so it’s best to take off any unpleasant jewellery like rings etc.

Stress relief

Find a stress relieving technique suitable for you like yoga, meditation or talk therapy.

Exercise

Walking and swimming are effective forms of exercise in pregnancy but excessive physical activity can stress your body. Maintain a modest heart rate when working out and exercise at right time (In the early mornings and evenings). Low impact aerobics classes are also good option for getting your heartrate up without overdoing it. Make sure the workout you select is pleasurable and comfortable for you, regardless of the type.

Nutrition

Throughout your pregnancy, eating a diet rich in vibrant, fresh vegetables will help you keep hydrated and energetic. Foods high in micronutrients, such as iron, calcium, and vitamin C, are beneficial. Avoid spicy, salty and junk food loaded with fat as much as possible. Fresh fruits like watermelon and vegetables like cucumber are beneficial in pregnancy. Commonly available fruits like oranges, cantalopes and watermelon are great providers of vitamins and minerals. Vegetables that are crisp for summer snacking include tomatoes, bell peppers and leafy greens. You can also incorporate these into salads and smoothies for an extra boost of nutrition and can help you stay hydrated while you snack.

Avoid heat

It’s preferable to stay inside and limit your time outside. Pregnant women can be more comfortable and lower their risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke by taking pauses in air-conditioned areas. Never underestimate the power of resting in a nice air-conditioned space.

Foot care

Elevate your feet whenever possible, especially while sitting or lying down, so swelling of feet decreases. Take frequent breaks to stretch your legs and walking. All seasons are important for comfortable footwear during pregnancy, but summer is especially important because of the increased risk of swelling and discomfort from the heat. avoid high heels to prevent from fall and injuries.

Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is essential for shielding both you and your child from the damaging effects of UV radiation. Sunscreen aids in preventing sunburns, skin cancer, and early aging. Additionally, it lessens the chance of congenital impairments brought on by excessive sun exposure. When selecting a sunscreen for your pregnancy, make sure it provides broad-spectrum defense against UVA and UVB rays. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating heavily. SPF more than 30 provides superior protection. Beware of danger signals

Sleep

Caffeine and alcohol are detrimental to healthily disrupt the circadian rhythm and sleep cycle is disturbed. Taking lunchtime nap is beneficial

Leg swelling, excessive fatigue, giddiness, vomiting, loose motions, excessive perspiration leading to dehydration and constipation are symptoms that should not be disregarded.

Pregnant women can enjoy great outdoors throughout the summer months, but it’s crucial to take care to maintain a safe and healthy pregnancy.

There are numerous strategies to stay cool and comfortable throughout the sweltering summer months, from drinking enough water and comfortable clothing to shield your skin and protect from sweating and selecting appropriate footwear. By following these pregnancy tips, you can safely enjoy all the joys of summer while ensuring the health and safety of you and growing baby.

(Dr. Mahita Reddy A, Sr. Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital)