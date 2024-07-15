Live
Rs 500 notes burnt in ATM during robbery bid in Maharashtra
In a botched-up robbery attempt by unidentified thieves, bundles of Rs 500 notes, stored in a SBI ATM were burnt while the thieves tried to cut through the cash-vending machine in Maharashtra.
New Delhi: In a botched-up robbery attempt by unidentified thieves, bundles of Rs 500 notes, stored in a SBI ATM were burnt while the thieves tried to cut through the cash-vending machine in Maharashtra.
The incident happened at an ATM kiosk in the Daulatabad police station region of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where the thieves used a gas cutter to break into the ATM.
The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Monday. CCTV footage shows unidentified individuals breaking the shutter's lock to enter the ATM.
The intense heat generated due to the use of machines resulted in ATM catching fire, leading to the torching of Rs 500 currency notes.
Locals informed the police, and the fire brigade and crime branch arrived at the scene. A case has been registered against the unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway.
The exact amount of burnt cash is yet not known.