Rs 5,801-cr plan for 11.165-km Lucknow metro extension

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project in Uttar Pradesh. The new corridor will span 11.165 km and include 12 stations—seven underground and five elevated—with a total outlay of Rs 5,801 crore.

Once operational, Phase-1B will expand the city’s metro network to 34 km, offering a major boost to urban mobility. The new line will cover some of the oldest and most densely populated parts of Lucknow, currently underserved by public transport.

The corridor will connect prominent commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk; healthcare facilities like King George’s Medical University; major tourist attractions including Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza; as well as the city’s famous culinary zones.