Ruchi launches e-commerce platform

Bhubaneswar: Ruchi, Odisha’s leading food processing industry, celebrated its 49 years of journey by rewarding loyal customers and launching an exciting e-commerce platform. The Ruchi Festival Bonanza offered grand prizes. A car was presented to one lucky customer and e-scooters were presented to five others.

Ruchi,under Festival Bonanza offer, presented the first prize,a Maruti Swift car, to Sanu Behera of Angul. Others who were presented e-scooters are Indumati Sahu of Barbil, Tilotama Naik of Balasore, Babula Patra of Mayurbhanj, Vaishnavi Samanthara of Berhampur and Bartholomi Senapati of Raigarh. These winners, who purchased 12 items of Ruchi Masala, expressed their gratitude for receiving the prizes. Also, on a monthly basis, the customers have been rewarded with gold and silver coins along with smartwatches

“Ruchi Enterprises, renowned as Odisha’s number one spice brand, has achieved remarkable growth and customer loyalty during its 49-year journey,” said Ruchi Managing Director Sarat Kumar Sahu. Director Rashmi Sahu and Salina Sahu highlighted the brand’s dedication to quality and innovation, which created a special identity in India’s Food Processing sector.

Ruchi’s Marketing Head, Debabrat Patnaik, launched the e-commerce platform and mobile app, ‘Ruchi Store,’ during the event. This platform allows customers to purchase their favorite Ruchi products online at discounted prices with no delivery charges worth above ₹ 300. The app enables customers to buy goods from anywhere in the country, enhancing convenience and accessibility. The event featured cultural performances by renowned singer Swayam, actress Lipi Mohapatra and comedian Papu Pom Pom.