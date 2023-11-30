  • Menu
Ruckus in Bengal Assembly after BJP’s ‘point-of-order' plea turned down

Srinagar: The Central government on Thursday allocated an additional 293 MW of electric power to J&K to meet the UT's winter requirements.

Kashmir Valley has been reeling under shortage of electric power as winter puts the existing systems under heavy load due to use of heating gadgets.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H. Rajesh Prasad told some reporters that the Central government has allocated 293 MW of additional power to J&K. He said that this is in addition to the recently purchased 500 MW.

"The additional 293 MW would become available from December 1 and I think this would be sufficient for our present requirement," he added.

