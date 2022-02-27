Russia-Ukraine War: Andhra Pradesh Bhawan Ups Rescue Efforts For Indian Origin Students

New Delhi, February 27: Relentless efforts are being made by the Indian authorities to bring back its citizens from the war-torn country of Ukraine, amid the ongoing aggression initiated by the Russian authorities. As of Sunday, a total of three evacuation flights have landed in India carrying a total of 709 passengers from Ukraine.

Here at the Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi, several Indian students have been brought in from Ukraine. On wee-hours of Sunday morning, a total of 16 MBBS students were brought from Indira Gandhi International airport to the state's Bhawan. According to Mr. S.V. Satyanarayan, Special Officer, A.P Bhawan Information Centre, all those students who have been brought into the centre have been provided transport, food and accommodation jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Bhawan and Telangana Bhawan.

"Four committees have been formed. First committee to look after the protocols of bringing students from International airport to the A.P Bhawan; Second committee to look after accommodation of these students; third committee will make arrangements to book the flight the tickets and facilitate transport of the rescued from Delhi to their respective native places in Andhra and Telangana; and the Fourth committee will be coordinating on the necessary information," Satyanarayan told the Hans India.

Nodal Officer (Special Duty) Mr. Ravi Shankar is coordinating on the arrival of A.P and Telangana origin Indian students, along with two other assistant commissioners. Andhra Bhawan Principal Resident Commissioner (PRC) IAS officer Praveen Prakash is heading the relief operations here and coordinating with different government stakeholders simultaneously.

Speaking to Hans India, IAS officer Praveen Prakash explained, "We are following instructions provided to us by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the rescue operation and evacuation plans. It is a multi-tier coordination, from MEA to authorities in A.P and Telangana and then to block level officers of the districts in the respective two states."

IAS officer Praveen also said that, at present, the details of A.P, Telangana origin students are provided to the state centre and nodal officers once the evacuees are brought back to India. According to officials, around 1000+ Indian students of A.P, Telangana origin are expected to be brought here at the state's centre in the national capital.

"We are coordinating with four control rooms, at state level, district level, Mumbai airport and Delhi airport. Along with this we are coordinating with MEA. Another batch of evacuees are expected to arrive here in Delhi airport at 5:30 P.M, and once the flight lands only then we will get to know which students are belonging to A.P and Telangana," IAS officer Praveen said, adding that the information centre and rescue plans have been put in place in the last 10 days.

Resident Medical Officer Dr. Grace explained that the entire Andhra Pradesh Bhawan is working on war-footing to bring in the Indian students here at the centre and look after their needs. She explained that the state Bhawans are bearing the expenses of travel, flight, food, accommodation of all the evacuees brought in at the A.P Bhawan.

"Our PRC is coordinating with all concerned teams and officers and also meeting the students who have come here. While some students are in physical distress, others are feeling emotional vulnerability and desperate to see their parents. We are making sure that all the facilities are provided to these students to make them comfortable. I'm providing counselling to all the students in this difficult time and have given basic medicines to those who require it," Dr. Grace said.

She also explained that handling a sensitive situation such as this isn't new to her as she also did counselling and medical aid for 200 people here at Andhra Bhawan during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

"All officers are working here tirelessly. Officers have not gone back to their homes. For the past two days every officer has been working here non-stop. Even I haven't had the time to check on my three-year- old son. But it is a time to be together and be strong for the affected Indian students and their families," Dr. Grace added.