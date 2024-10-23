Sadhguru's Felicitation Event In Canada Postponed Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions

The Isha Foundation has announced that an event scheduled to honor spiritual leader Sadhguru in Canada has been indefinitely postponed. This decision comes in the wake of rising tensions between India and Canada, triggered by the ongoing investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the subsequent expulsion of diplomats from both countries.

The event, which was set to take place in Toronto on November 7, 2024, was organized by Isha Foundation in collaboration with the Canada India Foundation (CIF). Sadhguru was to be awarded the CIF Indian of the Year 2024 for his pioneering work in fostering a "conscious planet" and his leadership on environmental and consciousness-related issues.

Ritesh Malik, chairperson of CIF, explained that the postponement was a joint decision, stating, "We are deeply honored by Sadhguru's contributions, but under the current circumstances, we believe postponing the event is the most responsible course of action. We hope to celebrate this partnership at a future date in an atmosphere of goodwill."

The Isha Foundation also expressed optimism, emphasizing that the message of creating a conscious planet transcends politics, hoping that the event will take place when India-Canada relations improve.

Additionally, the CIF confirmed that Ontario Trade Minister Vic Fedeli’s planned visit to India has also been postponed due to the diplomatic crisis, impacting opportunities for business and community engagement between the two nations.