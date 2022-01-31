  • Menu
Sadhvi Pragya tests Covid positive

Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo/IANS)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19.

The BJP MP from Bhopal made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, urging those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, just a few hours commencement of Parliament's Budget session, Thakur said: "Today my corona report is positive. I am under the supervision of doctors. All those who came in contact with me in two days are urged to be alert and also get the corona test done if required. We are concerned about you."

The Budget session will commence under the shadow of coronavirus, with nearly 875 employees of Parliament have tested positive for the virus.

