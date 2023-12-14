Sagar Sharma's Relative Alleges Conspiracy By High-Profile Figure

Sagar Sharma's relative asserted on Thursday that he was implicated in the Parliament incident as part of a conspiracy orchestrated by an individual in a significant position. Sagar's uncle, Pradeep, stated, "He has been drawn into it as part of a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position," emphasizing that Sagar has no prior history of such actions.



In a serious breach of security on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow gas and shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs during Zero Hour. Delhi Police has filed a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the intruders, with two others protesting outside Parliament.

Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, who sprayed colored gas outside Parliament while chanting slogans, are part of the group of six individuals planning the incident. Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, and Neelam are currently in police custody, while their associate Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained in Gurugram. The search continues for Lalit, another accomplice.