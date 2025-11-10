Sambalpur University’s 53rd athletic meet held

Jharsuguda: The53rd Annual Athletic Meet of Sambalpur University was organised by Laxminarayan College, Jharsuguda, at OSAP 2nd Battalion Ground here on November 7 and 8. More than 400 athletes from over 60 affiliated colleges participated, spreading the message of discipline, unity and sportsmanship through their spirited performances.

Dayanidhi Munda of Dhama College and Arpita Parida of DMET, Rourkela, were declared the Men’s and Women’s Individual Champions respectively. PTC, Sambalpur University, clinched the Men’s Group Championship with seven gold medals, while DMET, Rourkela, won the Women’s Group Championship with four gold medals.

Devendra Mahalik, Sports Secretary of Sambalpur University, encouraged the participants to uphold integrity and excellence in sports.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Chairman Govinda Chandra Sahu; Prasad Tamang, Commandant, OSAP 2nd Battalion, Jharsuguda, who was the chief guest; Hockey Association of Odisha vice-president Jeeban Mohanty and Additional SP James Samat.