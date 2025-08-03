Sambalpuri Day celebrated

Sambalpur: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Satyanarayan Bohidar, pioneer of Sambalpuri language and grammar, St Xavier’s School celebrated Sambalpuri Day near Singhpali here on Friday. Literary and cultural events were organised to mark the regional identity of western Odisha. The programme was inaugurated by educationist Sumitra Behera in the presence of Director-cum-Principal Akshaya Kumar Nayak and chairperson Sunita Behera.

Addressing students, Sumitra Behera highlighted the legacy of Guru Bohidar for promoting the distinctiveness of Sambalpuri language . “Our students and teachers were dressed in Sambalpuri handloom attire, performed Sambalpuri dance and enjoyed traditional food to honour our cultural roots,” said Akshaya Kumar Nayak.

The school conducted exhibition on Sambalpuri food such as Sarasatia, Chauli Bara and Ambila. Later, the winning participants were given away prizes for dif