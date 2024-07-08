Sampoornata Abhiyan launched in Kankadahada

Dhenkanal: With an aim to empower people and enhance their quality of life, the Centre launched Sampoornata Abhiyan at Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal district on Friday. The Abhiyan, being held from July 4 to September 30, will inform, empower and improve the standard of life of the poor in the fields of education, health, prenatal care, women’s empowerment, agriculture and nutrition.

The Centre has declared Kankadahada as an aspirational block and Dhenkanal as an aspirational district .

Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak inaugurated the Abhiyan. Addressing the gathering, he said every person should get the feeling of ‘Mo Kankadahada’ and contribute to the upliftment of the poor. All government servants should go to the village and internalise the plight of the people. They should identify their conditions and include them in aspirational block programme. There is no shortage of funds and they must ensure that the Abhjiyan facilitates the development and welfare programmes for the poor.

Kankadahada Block Development Officer Jasobant Dehury presented the ongoing aspirational district programmes and development works in diverse fields.

Reports said 1,406 pregnant women have been identified till now this year. There will be health check-up camp for them. Special assistance will be given under supplementary nutrition programme and financial benefits will be released till September .

Revolving funds to self-help groups, soil health cards to farmers and certificates were distributed. Various departments opened their stalls for creating awareness on food, nutrition and health. Soft toys by women and food items were exhibited.

Health camp was organised by the Health department and hundreds of women underwent blood and diabetes tests.

Block Chairman Charulata Mishra, Vice Chairman Dipa Sahoo, former Block Chairman Kartika Sahoo, Block Education Officer Sagar Tudu, health and other department block heads spoke on their works under aspirational block programme. They said Kankadahada block is heading towards development and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Dhenkanal under aspirational district and block programme.