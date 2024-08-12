Sand sculpture on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Puri beach on Saturday.

The sand artist created an 8-foot high sand sculpture depicting PM Modi changing his profile pictures on social media with Tiranga. Pattnaik used about six tonnes of sand to erect the sand sculpture. The students of his sand art institution joined hands with him to complete this sculpture.

Pattnaik has appealed to all the citizens to join the Prime Minister on the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign through his sand art. The BJP has launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign across the nation. The Centre has urged the citizens to hoist the tricolour on every house, shop and office. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

So far, the Padma awardee sand artist has participated in more than 65,000 international sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country.