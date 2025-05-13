Sandeep: India’s power was demonstrated

New Delhi: Welcoming the recent understanding reached between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit emphasized that while the development is encouraging, it must pave the way for a long-term solution. He added that India’s strength and capabilities were clearly demonstrated when the armed forces responded with decisive force.

He said that India’s strong response has sent a clear message to Pakistan, but whether Islamabad has truly learned a lesson remains to be seen.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, “One thing that came out well in this whole ceasefire is that India’s power was demonstrated,” highlighting India’s superior defence capabilities and strategic response. “This has also been proven that if Pakistan does anything in the future, whether it’s missiles, drones, aircraft, or air superiority, our ability to hit the target is far greater.”

His comments came regarding the meeting of the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGAO) following the ceasefire.