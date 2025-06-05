Sanjay Jha-led delegation briefs EAM Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor outreach

The all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on Thursday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and briefed him on the support received during their recent five-nation diplomatic outreach on the Operation Sindoor.

The delegation which met EAM Jaishankar included BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

During their visits to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the delegation presented dossiers and evidence on Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism relating to Pahalgam terror attack and also informed them about India's military action under Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to IANS after the meeting, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said, "There was a very positive atmosphere in Indonesia. We received support, and their statement was in favour of India. Malaysia, however, appeared a little neutral. We noticed every country had its own approach. In many places, we got a positive response; in some, it was neutral, and in a few, there were questions. But this was the aim of our tour -- to understand and share perspectives."

"We shared with them our firm stand against terrorism," he added.

Responding to criticism from sections of the Opposition regarding alleged losses suffered during Operation Sindoor, Jha asserted, "The strongest message we sent globally was that India stands united. When I introduced the delegation members as being from Kerala, Assam, Bengal, Gujarat, and from different parties, it sent a strong signal that the entire nation and political spectrum was speaking in one voice. If one or two voices dissent, they should reflect on whether they are aligned with the country or somewhere else."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, "We received an invitation from the EAM's office, and today we all had a productive discussion. Each member shared detailed experiences from the countries we visited. The Minister was deeply engaged and asked many questions. We explained everything in depth. Now the MEA will take a call on the further steps."

Referring to the criticism over timing of diplomatic outreach, Sarangi said, "The delegation completed its work with seriousness and gave its briefing. Even today, during the meeting with the EAM, leaders like Salman Khurshid and CPI(M)'s John Brittas were present, and there was great camaraderie and unity. That's what stood out the most."