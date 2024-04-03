Sanjay Singh released from Tihar Jail, will first meet Kejriwal's wife

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday (April 3). After coming out of jail after six months, he raised his hand, greeted the workers, and said that this was not the time to celebrate. This is a time of struggle. He said that the jail locks will be broken and all the leaders will be freed.

Earlier on Tuesday (April 2), the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case. As per the order of the apex court, Sanjay Singh was released from Tihar Jail after completing all the legal procedures. The Supreme Court had said that the conditions of bail would be decided by the lower court.

The trial court on Wednesday also directed Sanjay Singh to surrender his passport, inform him about his travel itinerary before going out of the National Capital Region (NCR) and keep the 'location' of his phone always on. The court also directed Sanjay Singh to deposit a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a security deposit of the same amount.As soon as he came out of Tihar Jail, he first accepted the greetings by shaking hands of the party people and supporters waiting at the main gate of the jail.

It is noteworthy that his wife Anita Singh said this while talking to a news agency on Wednesday morning. She had said that after coming out of Tihar Jail, he would first reach CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence and meet Sunita Bhabhi.