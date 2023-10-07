Sanjay Singh's close aide Vivek Tyagi appears before ED

Vivek Tyagi, one of the alleged close associates of arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

Tyagi appeared before the ED at 11 a.m. on Saturday and went directly inside the agency’s headquarters.

While speaking to the media before entering into the agency headquarters, Tyagi said that this is a baseless scam as no illegal transactions took place, there was no corruption and we have full faith in the judiciary.

On Friday, the ED questioned Sarvesh Mishra for several hours in connection with the case.

In its remand note, the ED said that Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 crore in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

"And it is evident as the ED probe has revealed that businessman Dinesh Arora had collected Rs 3 crore bribe from Sameer Mahandru during August- October 2021, on the directions of AAP's communication incharge Vijay Nair.

"Since Nair was facilitating granting of Pernod Ricard's wholesale business to Mahandru's entity. Investigation further revealed that out of this amount, Rs 1 crore was given to Mishra (Sanjay Singh's person) on the directions of Nair," the ED alleged.

"This amount was delivered to Singh's house by an employee of Arora. Further, Arora had received Rs 4 crore from Abhishek Boinpally in March-April 2022 on the instructions of Nair.

"Out of Rs 4 crore, Rs 2 crore cash was collected by Harinder Singh from Boinpally's office in Defence colony. Out of this amount, Rs 1 crore cash was given to Mishra, delivered by an employee of Arora at the AAP RS MP's house," it said.

ED probe also revealed that he has given Rs 2 crore cash at Singh's house on two occasions (Rs 1 crore at each time). He has revealed that he had also picked cash of Rs 1 crore from the office of Indo Spirits in Okhla, the agency claimed.

The ED said that the facts are corroborated by CDR location of employee of Arora, who has communicated with Mishra, the same day he has visited Singh's house.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday by the ED after day-long searches at his premises. He was produced before a court on Thursday, which sent him to five days of ED custody till October 10.

The AAP has denied the allegations and dubbed the agency's action as vendetta politics.

The ED case of money laundering is based on the CBI FIR filed in August last year. The ED had earlier arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the now scrapped excise policy case.