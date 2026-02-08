Santosh Kumar Panda awarded doctorate for research on water dynamics

Bhubaneswar: Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) University has conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree on Santosh Kumar Panda of Berhampur.

Panda earned the distinction for his research work titled ‘Numerical Analysis to Predict Accurate Co-efficient of Discharge for a Fluid Flow through Single Orifice.’ The study was carried out under the joint supervision of Dr Kali Charan Rath, Associate Professor at GIET University, and Dr Balaji Kumar Choudhury, Assistant Professor at PMEC, Berhampur.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Dr Panda extended thanks to GIET University, his friends and family members for their support.