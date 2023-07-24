Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha gave their statement on the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha

Live
Following Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement on the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the whole monsoon session, MP Raghav Chadha has also issued a statement.
New Delhi: Following Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement on the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the whole monsoon session, MP Raghav Chadha has also issued a statement. AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed regret that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar barred Sanjay Singh from the House. This is not acceptable; it goes against the spirit of democracy.
He stated that once the House adjourned, we went to the Speaker and asked him to lift the suspension. We all walked out of the BAC meeting because we were not being heard. The Speaker should meet with the MPs and have a healthy discussion.
Earlier, Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the Delhi government, had called Sanjay Singh's suspension decision "unfortunate." He stated that our legal team will now take this case to court.Indeed, politics is at an all-time high in the country as a result of the Manipur violence. The issue of naked Kukui women paraded in Manipur has sparked outrage in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On Monday, despite Sanjay's vehement stance and controversy over the matter, the Chairman suspended him from the session for the rest of the monsoon session. He then adjourned the Rajya Sabha until two o'clock.
The opposition has accused the central and state governments of failing to manage the violence in Manipur. Now, the leaders of the opposition parties are demanding that PM Modi make a statement on the matter in both Houses.