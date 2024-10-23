SBI donates Sanitary Pad Vending Machines

Bhubaneswar: The State Bank of India, Bhubaneswar Circle, has donated four Sanitary Pad Vending Machines and Incinerators to Rama Devi Women’s University here on Monday under its Corporate Social Responsibility. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida was present on the occasion. The SBI Chief General Manager, Dinesh Pruthi, handed over these machines to Vice Chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury. During the event, more than 500 students and staff members of Rama Devi University, SBI DGM and CDO Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials were present.

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded the efforts of SBI for women empowerment. CGM Pruthi expressed SBI’s commitment to public welfare and women empowerment.

Pruthi also assured further assistance for girl students across Odisha. Registrar Shyamali Mohapatra gave vote of thanks.