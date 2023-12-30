SC Collegium recommends names for CJs of 5 High Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Chief Justices for the High Courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Jharkhand and Allahabad.



The three-member Collegium presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted that the office of the CJ of Rajasthan HC had fallen vacant following elevation of its former CJ Augustine George Masih to the SC, and recommended that Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the senior-most judge from the High Court of Chhattisgarh, be appointed in his place. Justice Srivastava is currently functioning as the Acting CJ of Rajasthan HC.

The SC Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, recommended that Madhya Pradesh HC judge Justice Sheel Nagu be appointed as the CJ of Punjab and Haryana HC where the office of CJ fell vacant following retirement of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha.