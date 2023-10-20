SC defers hearing PFI's plea against MHA designating it as 'unlawful association'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) against a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification designating it and its affiliated organisations as 'unlawful associations' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The plea was listed before the Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi on Friday.

The PFI had filed an SLP against the UAPA tribunal order upholding the MHA ban.

In March, the UAPA tribunal upheld the ban under Section 3(1) of the UAPA. In September 2020, the MHA published a gazette notification declaring PFI and its various associates, affiliates, or fronts as 'unlawful associations' under the UAPA.

It is alleged that PFA has connections with terrorist organisations and involvement in acts of terror.

The MHA notification came following a nationwide search, detain, and arrest operations against the PFI and its members.

Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are the affiliated organisations that have been banned.