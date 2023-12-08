SC issues notice to L-G on Delhi govt plea seeking release of funds for 'Farishte Dilli Ke' scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the office of Lt. Governor on a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking directions for release of funds towards its 'Farishte Dilli Ke' scheme -- which aims to provide free and fast treatment for those who meet with accidents on roads in the national capital.

A bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Sudhanshu Dhulia agreed to examine the writ petition filed by one wing of the government against another and called for responses from the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Directorate General of Health Services, and others in the matter.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the AAP-led government, submitted that the issue relates to social welfare without any political implication, adding that several thousands of accident victims have benefitted under the scheme.

The bench said that it will examine the matter immediately after winter vacations in January.

Under this scheme, the victims get cashless treatment at any registered public or private nursing home or hospital across Delhi. Those who bring in the victims also get an appreciation amount of Rs 2,000 from the Delhi government.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister had alleged that two officers -- Dr S.B. Deepak Kumar (Secretary of Health) and Dr Nutan Mundeja (Director General) -- have conspired to delay or stop payments to private hospitals. As a result, the hospitals are not providing treatment to patients under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme.