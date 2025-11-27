SC seeks EC response to pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, TN & Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file responses by December 1 to the petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The direction came even as the ECI argued that the situation on the ground is smooth and political leaders were unnecessarily creating a scare. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, told the court that the situation was different from what is presented in the petitions challenging SIR.

He said 99% of the enumeration forms have been distributed in Kerala, and much of the work is already over. “The ECI is coordinating and consulting with the Kerala State Election Commission (KSEC) and the latter has assured that the enumeration will be over by December 4.