SC stays NGT order imposing Rs 1,200 crore fine on Maha govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a decision passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) requiring the state of Maharashtra to pay a compensation of Rs 1,200 crore for improper solid and liquid waste management.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued notice on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government and stayed the operation of the impugned order issued by the NGT in the meantime.

In an order passed in September last year, a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Dr. A. Senthil Vel of the green tribunal determined a liability of Rs 12,000 crore to be deposited in a separate ring-fenced account within two months for restoration of environment.

The Tribunal also dismissed the review plea saying that the “review application does not put forward any tangible ground and is a mere expression of inability to pay compensation”.

“Continued pollution is a serious offence by the state and its authorities which cannot be taken lightly. Liability having already accrued, mere statement that the State is unable to arrange funds is not a tenable plea."

The Supreme Court has repeatedly passed orders requiring NGT to deal with the issue of solid and liquid waste management.