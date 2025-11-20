SC strikes down key provisions of Tribunals Reforms Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 on appointment and tenure of tribunal members, for being violative of its earlier judgments on the issue.

The Bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran said the provisions earlier struck down by the Supreme Court had been reintroduced by the Union government with minor tweaks.

"Therefore, the provisions of the impugned Act cannot be sustained. They violate the constitutional principles of separation of powers and judicial independence, which are firmly embedded in the text, structure, and spirit of the Constitution,” the Bench said.