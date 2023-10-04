SC summons Jharkhand Chief Secretary to be present before it on Oct 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has summoned the Chief Secretary of JharkhandJharkhand in a matter relating to grant of wages to the employees for the last 20 years

A benchof Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal ordered personal presence of the highest bureaucrat of the state government on October 9 after it found that no one has put in appearance on behalf of the State of Jharkhand despite due service of notice.

“In such a sensitive matter, the State of Jharkhand has been sleeping over it and not even concerned with engaging a counsel in this matter. Let the Chief Secretary of the State of Jharkhand to remain present before this Court on 09.10.2023," it ordered.

The top court had issued notice to the Union government, Bihar and Jharkhand governments, and others in November last year.

On Tuesday, the apex court declined to accede to the request made by a panel advocate of the state to not summon the Chief Secretary saying that matter has not been assigned to any counsel so far and panel advocate made a statement only in good faith to defend the state. It noted that Bihar has already filed its reply and allowed one week time to the Union government to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on October 9.