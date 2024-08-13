Sc upholds decision to cancel UGC NET 2024 exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions filed by a group of candidates challenging the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 exams due to alleged paper leaks. The exam, initially conducted on June 18, was cancelled by the Centre on June 19 after allegations surfaced regarding the integrity of the exam.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heard the case. The bench stated that it was not inclined to interfere with the decision to cancel the exam and conduct a re-test for August 21. "At the present stage, the petitioners have challenged the decision... nearly 2 months have lapsed, entertaining the petition would only add uncertainty and result in utter chaos," the bench noted in its order.

